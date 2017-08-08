FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Resources Prima Group says Unit received notice from commercial court
#Bankruptcy News
August 8, 2017 / 12:43 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Resources Prima Group says Unit received notice from commercial court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Resources Prima Group Limited :

* Application For Suspension Of Payment Filed By Creditors

* Refers to announcements of co’s ability to continue as a going concern

* Unit received notice from commercial court, Jakarta to attend hearing with regard to application for suspension of payment by creditors

* Company has no knowledge on who are other creditor(s) in respect of application

* As a result of application, unit is in discussions with its legal counsel regarding timeline, strategy, appointment of advocate to represent unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

