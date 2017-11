Nov 7 (Reuters) - RESTAMAX OYJ:

* Q3 TURNOVER EUR ‍55.9​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 EBITDA EUR ‍7.5​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍LONG-TERM STRATEGIC GOAL IS TO REACH A TURNOVER OF MEUR 180 BY END OF 2018​

* ‍WILL SPECIFY ITS TARGET TURNOVER AND PUBLISH A NEW LONG-TERM TARGET BY END OF 2017.​