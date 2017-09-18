BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces launch of add-on offering

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc
* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces launch of add-on offering of 5.0 percent Second Lien senior secured notes due 2025
* Restaurant Brands - co, 1011778 B.C. Unlimited Liability Co launched offering of $1,300 million of 5.0 percent Second Lien senior secured notes due 2025
* Restaurant Brands International Inc - Sept 2017 senior notes being offered will be issued as additional notes under indenture dated August 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: