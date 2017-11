Nov 1 (Reuters) - Resverlogix Corp

* Resverlogix announces fifth positive recommendation from Data Safety Monitoring Board for phase 3 study of Apabetalone

* Resverlogix - ‍independent DSMB recommended phase 3 study of Apabetalone should continue as planned without modifications ​

* Resverlogix Corp - ‍full enrollment for phase 3 study of apabetalone now anticipated in first half of 2018​