a month ago
BRIEF-Resverlogix announces fourth positive recommendation from DSMB
June 28, 2017 / 11:28 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Resverlogix announces fourth positive recommendation from DSMB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Resverlogix Corp

* Resverlogix announces fourth positive recommendation from data safety monitoring board for phase 3 study of apabetalone

* Says ‍dsmb reviewed available study data and noted that no safety or efficacy concerns were identified​

* Resverlogix corp - recommendation confirms that apabetalone continues to be safe and well-tolerated

* Says ‍will conduct additional periodic reviews​

* Says ‍resverlogix, clinical steering committee, and all investigators remain blinded to trial data​

* Resverlogix corp - remain on track for full enrollment by fall of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

