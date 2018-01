Jan 11 (Reuters) - Resverlogix Corp:

* RESVERLOGIX RECEIVES FDA PROTOCOL ACCEPTANCE FOR THE ONGOING PHASE 3 BETONMACE TRIAL

* RESVERLOGIX CORP - BETONMACE TOP LINE DATA IS STILL PLANNED TO BE AVAILABLE AROUND END OF 2018

* RESVERLOGIX - BETONMACE TRIAL WILL NOW BE EXPANDED TO NORTH AMERICA