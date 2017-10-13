FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Resverlogix reports $87 mln private placement with Shenzhen Hepalink
#Bonds News
October 13, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Resverlogix reports $87 mln private placement with Shenzhen Hepalink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Resverlogix Corp:

* Resverlogix announces $87 million private placement with shenzhen hepalink

* Resverlogix Corp - ‍net proceeds of offering will primarily be used to repay company’s $68.8 million secured loan which matures on December 26, 2017​

* Resverlogix Corp - ‍ private placement of 60.4 million equity units to Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. At a price of $1.44 per unit​

* Resverlogix-Proceeds will also be used to fund research,development activities for clinical trial activities related to phase 3 betonmace trial​

* Resverlogix - ‍ placement to address co’s financial difficulties by providing sufficient funds to repay loan and to satisfy short term cash requirements​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
