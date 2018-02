BRIEF-Retail Estates Q3 Net Rental Income EUR 55.45‍​ Million, Up 13.79 Percent

Feb 19 (Reuters) - RETAIL ESTATES NV:

* Q3 NET INCOME EUR 29.92‍​ MILLION

* Q3 NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 55.45‍​ MILLION, UP 13.79 PERCENT

* OCCUPANCY RATE AT END-DEC. 98.31‍​ PERCENT VERSUS 98.13% AT END-MARCH

* Q3 EPRA RESULT EUR 33.91 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.05 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-DEC. FAIR VALUE OF REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO EUR 1.33 BILLION

* EXPECTED DIVIDEND INCREASED TO EUR 3.60 GROSS PER SHARE

* MACROECONOMIC UNCERTAINTIES DON‘T ALLOW PREDICTIONS ABOUT CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE OF INTEREST RATE HEDGING INSTRUMENTS

