Dec 27 (Reuters) - Retail Food Group Ltd:

* ‍COMPLETED NEGOTIATIONS TO EXTEND ITS THREE-YEAR DEBT FACILITIES OF $150 MILLION​

* ‍$100 MILLION FACILITIES EXTENDED TO FACILITIES MATURING IN JANUARY 2020​

* ‍$50 MILLION FACILITIES EXTENDED TO FACILITIES MATURING IN DECEMBER 2020​

* REDUCED EXISTING 5-YEAR DEBT FACILITIES MATURING IN DEC2020 BY $25 MILLION, WITH CO'S TOTAL SENIOR DEBT FACILITIES NOW BEING $319 MILLION​