Feb 21 (Reuters) - Retail Opportunity Investments Corp :

* . REPORTS 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.30

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $1.16 TO $1.20

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.29 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.20 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S