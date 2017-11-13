FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Retail Opportunity Investments to sell $250 mln of senior unsecured notes
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 13, 2017 / 2:38 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Retail Opportunity Investments to sell $250 mln of senior unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Retail Opportunity Investments Corp

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp agrees to sell $250 million of senior unsecured notes due 2027

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp - ‍notes will mature on ten year anniversary of issuance​

* Retail Opportunity Investments-‍proceeds from financing will be used to repay amounts outstanding under $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility​

* Retail Opportunity Investments - ‍to sell $250 million 4.19% senior unsecured notes in a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
