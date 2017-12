Dec 12 (Reuters) - Reti Telematiche Italiane Spa:

* RETELIT AGREES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH AN ASIAN LEADING INTERNATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS PLAYER

* AS PART OF PARTNERSHIP, ASIAN OPERATOR ACQUIRES FROM RETELIT 1.1 TBPS OF CAPACITY ON FIBER OPTIC SUBMARINE CABLE (AAE-1)

* AGREEMENT IN ADDITION PERMITS RETELIT TO USE A WIDE RANGE OF SERVICES MADE AVAILABLE BY ASIAN PLAYERS