8 days ago
BRIEF-‍ReTo Eco-Solutions files for U.S. IPO of up to 2.8 mln common shares
#IPOs - Americas
August 4, 2017 / 8:02 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-‍ReTo Eco-Solutions files for U.S. IPO of up to 2.8 mln common shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - ‍ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc:

* Files for U.S. IPO of up to 2.8 million common shares - SEC filing

* ‍ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc says expect IPO price will be between $4.50 to $5.50 per common share

* ‍ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc says Viewtrade Securities Inc underwriting the IPO

* ‍ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc says have applied for listing of common shares on Nasdaq Capital Market under symbol “RETO”

* ‍ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc- proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2v4AVe0)

