Nov 29 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc:

* REVANCE PLANS PHASE 3 PROGRAM FOR RT002 INJECTABLE TO TREAT CERVICAL DYSTONIA

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANY COMPLETES END-OF-PHASE 2 MEETING WITH FDA

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS - FINALIZING TRIAL PROTOCOLS FOR PIVOTAL RT002 PROGRAM, WHICH IS PLANNED TO COMMENCE IN Q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: