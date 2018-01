BRIEF-Revance Provides Update On Anticipated Clinical Milestones And Financial Outlook For 2018

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc:

* REVANCE PROVIDES UPDATE ON ANTICIPATED CLINICAL MILESTONES AND FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO COMPLETE RT002 SAKURA PHASE 3 PROGRAM AND START RT002 PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR CERVICAL DYSTONIA IN 2018

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS CASH BURN FOR 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $117 TO $137 MILLION

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - ANTICIPATES 2018 GAAP RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSE TO BE IN RANGE OF $84 TO $101 MILLION