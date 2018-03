BRIEF-Revance Therapeutics, Mylan Ireland Enter Collaboration Deal‍

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc:

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ‍CO, MYLAN IRELAND LIMITED ENTERED INTO COLLABORATION DEAL- SEC FILING​

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS - ‍MYLAN AGREED TO PAY CO NON-REFUNDABLE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $25 MILLION WITH CONTINGENT PAYMENTS OF UP TO $100 MILLION

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS - ‍CONTINGENT PAYMENTS BASED UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF SPECIFIED MILESTONES, SPECIFIED, TIERED SALES MILESTONES OF UP TO $225 MILLION​

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍MYLAN WILL PAY REVANCE ROYALTIES ON SALES OF BIOSIMILAR IN MYLAN TERRITORIES​

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS - ‍MYLAN MAY ELECT TO HAVE DRUG PRODUCT MANUFACTURED BY ANOTHER PARTY

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - CO GRANTED MYLAN EXCLUSIVE, LICENSE TO CO‘S INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FOR DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION OF BIOSIMILAR​

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - CO WILL BE PRIMARILY RESPONSIBLE FOR NON-CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES IN N. AMERICA​ Source: (bit.ly/2EZUJWL) Further company coverage: