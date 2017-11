BRIEF-Revance Therapeutics reports qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders basic and diluted‍​ $1.01

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc

* Revance releases third quarter 2017 results

* Revance Therapeutics Inc - ‍sakura 1 & 2 phase 3 pivotal trials on track to report topline results before year-end 2017​

* Revance Therapeutics Inc - ‍expects to complete sakura open-label safety phase 3 study of rt002 injectable for treatment of glabellar lines in h2 2018​

* Revance Therapeutics Inc - ‍reaffirmed financial guidance provided in january 2017​

* Revance Therapeutics Inc qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders basic and diluted‍​ $1.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: