20 days ago
BRIEF-Revelo sells San Guillermo and Reprado gold-silver projects to Austral Gold
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 17, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Revelo sells San Guillermo and Reprado gold-silver projects to Austral Gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Revelo Resources Corp

* Revelo sells san guillermo and reprado gold-silver projects to austral gold

* Revelo - signed letter of intent with austral gold allowing austral to purchase co's gold-silver projects at san guillermo & reprado in northern chile

* Revelo resources corp - austral to purchase projects in exchange for common shares in austral and a royalty on future production from projects

* Revelo resources - loi allows austral to gain 100 percent interest in san guillermo and reprado projects in exchange for 10 million common shares in austral Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

