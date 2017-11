Nov 9 (Reuters) - Reven Housing REIT Inc

* Reven Housing Reit Inc Reports results for third quarter 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* Reven Housing REIT Inc - qtrly ‍ core FFO $0.02 per share​

* Reven Housing REIT Inc - ‍ incurred approximately $2.6 million of storm related damages from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in Q3​