5 days ago
BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT says co and unit of co issued promissory note to Silvergate Bank in principal amount of $1.8 mln- SEC Filing
August 7, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT says co and unit of co issued promissory note to Silvergate Bank in principal amount of $1.8 mln- SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Reven Housing REIT Inc

* Reven Housing REIT - on Aug. 1, reven housing georgia, llc and unit of co issued promissory note to Silvergate Bank in principal amount of $1.8 million

* Reven Housing REIT-principal,accrued interest payable monthly based on 25-year amortization period with remaining unpaid principal due on July 5, 2020

* Reven housing reit inc - interest accrues and is payable monthly on loan at rate equal to 4.50% per annum until maturity Source text: (bit.ly/2wBDYrV) Further company coverage:

