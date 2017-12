BRIEF-Revenio Acquires Minority Interest In Oscare Medical

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj:

* REG-REVENIO GROUP CORPORATION: REVENIO ACQUIRES MINORITY INTEREST IN OSCARE MEDICAL OY

* ‍SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE MINORITY INTEREST IN OSCARE MEDICAL OY, A STAKE OF 46.5% IN COMPANY​

* ‍FOLLOWING TRANSACTION, REVENIO GROUP CORPORATION WILL OWN 100% OF OSCARE MEDICAL OY​

* ‍REVENIO WILL MAKE IMPAIRMENT-RELATED ENTRIES IN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2017​

* - ‍ARRANGEMENT AND IMPAIRMENTS WILL HAVE ONE-OFF EFFECT OF AROUND EUR 1.4 MILLION ON OPERATING PROFIT FOR 2017​

* ‍ARRANGEMENT WILL HAVE NO EFFECT ON REVENIO'S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT YEAR.​