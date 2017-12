Dec 5 (Reuters) - Rev Group Inc:

* REVENUE AND CHINA-BASED CHERY HOLDING GROUP ENTER JOINT VENTURE FOR THE MANUFACTURING OF SPECIALTY VEHICLES IN CHINA

* REVENUE GROUP INC - CHERY AND REVENUE WILL BEGIN IMMEDIATELY TO DEVELOP JOINT VENTURE FACILITIES IN WUHU, ANHUI PROVINCE

* REVENUE GROUP INC - FIRST VEHICLES ARE TARGETED TO BE MADE AVAILABLE TO MARKET IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: