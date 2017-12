Dec 22 (Reuters) - Rev Group Inc:

* REVENUE GROUP INC SAYS ON DECEMBER 22, CO ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL COMMITMENT AGREEMENT WITH LENDERS - SEC FILING

* REVENUE - ICA FOR INCREMENTAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF $100. MILLION UNDER ABL AGREEMENT, INCREASING TOTAL BORROWING CAPACITY FROM $350.0 MILLION TO $450.0 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2BAXaNu) Further company coverage: