BRIEF-Revised Sibanye-Stillwater Business Plan Could Affect A Further 890 Staff

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Lonmin Plc:

* LONMIN TO PUBLISH ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN JANUARY 2018- SIBANYE PRESENTANTION

* SIBANYE SAYS EXPECTS COMPETITION CLEARANCE TO BE OBTAINED IN H2 2018

* LONMIN SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AND COURT MEETING EXPECTED IN H2 2018

* SIBANYE-STILLWATER SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL EXPECTED IN H2 2018

* LONMIN CEO SAYS BELIEVES OFFER IS IN THE BEST INTERESTS OF LONMIN, LONMIN SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER STAKEHOLDERS

* LONMIN CEO SAYS LONMIN CONTINUES TO BE HAMSTRUNG BY LIQUIDITY CONCERNS

* SIBANYE-STILLWATER REVISED MINE PLAN SEES JOB CUTS OF APPROX 12,600 EMPLOYEES OVER THREE YEARS AS LONMIN GENERATION ONE SHAFTS REACH END OF LIFE

* REVISED SIBANYE-STILLWATER BUSINESS PLAN COULD AFFECT A FURTHER 890 STAFF