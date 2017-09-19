FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Revive Therapeutics and South Carolina Research Foundation enter into exclusive license agreement
September 19, 2017 / 11:21 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Revive Therapeutics and South Carolina Research Foundation enter into exclusive license agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Revive Therapeutics Ltd

* Revive Therapeutics and South Carolina Research Foundation enter into exclusive license agreement for cannabinoids-based therapeutics in the treatment of liver diseases

* Revive Therapeutics Ltd - ‍Revive will pay SCRF a nominal one time fee for entering into license​

* Revive Therapeutics Ltd - ‍future payments will be based on clinical trial and revenue milestones reached by Revive in future​

* Revive Therapeutics - will acquire exclusive license from SCRF to develop, commercialize portfolio of patents based on cannabinoid-based therapeutics​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

