FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Revlon says qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.62​
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 3, 2017 / 11:41 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Revlon says qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.62​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Revlon Inc-

* Revlon reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 sales rose 10.2 percent to $666.5 million

* Revlon Inc qtrly diluted loss per common share from continuing operations $0.62​

* Revlon Inc qtrly ‍adj loss per share $0.38​

* Revlon Inc - ‍ in Q3 , co incurred $9.3 million of Elizabeth Arden integration restructuring charges and $11.8 million of non-restructuring integration costs​

* Revlon Inc - on track to deliver about $190 million of annualized synergies & cost reductions by 2020 on Elizabeth Arden integration

* Revlon Inc - ‍ $55 million to $60 million of synergies on Elizabeth Arden integration and cost reductions expected to benefit 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.