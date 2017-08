July 31 (Reuters) - REVOLUTION BARS GROUP PLC:

* RECEIVED CONDITIONAL PROPOSAL FROM STONEGATE PUB CO LTD TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF REVOLUTION ON RECOMMENDED BASIS AT AN OFFER PRICE OF 200 PENCE PER SHARE

* DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN REVOLUTION AND STONEGATE ARE ONGOING REGARDING DETAILS OF PROPOSAL AND STONEGATE IS UNDERTAKING ITS DUE DILIGENCE REVIEW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)