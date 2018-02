Feb 8 (Reuters) - Revolution Bars Group Plc:

* APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* APPOINTMENT OF ROB PITCHER, WHO WILL JOIN BOARD OF REVOLUTION BARS GROUP PLC AS ITS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* FOLLOWING ROB'S APPOINTMENT, KEITH EDELMAN WILL REVERT TO HIS PREVIOUS ROLE AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN