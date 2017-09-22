FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Technologies provides Q3, Q4 updates, revises FY guidance
September 22, 2017 / 12:08 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Technologies provides Q3, Q4 updates, revises FY guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc :

* Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. provides third and fourth quarter updates and revises full year guidance

* Sees Q4 revenue up 50 percent over Q3

* Sees Q4 revenue $60 million to $65 million

* Sees FY revenue $180 million to $185 million

* Sees Q3 revenue about $42 million to $44 million

* Says forecast EBITDA in 8% range with positive cash flow for year

* Says ‍as result of recent hurricane activity in Texas and South East, Q3 results will be negatively impacted​

* Says ‍“recent catastrophic events have negatively impacted our results​”

* Says ‍believe negative impact from hurricane is short-term and expect to begin seeing a recovery in Q4 and into 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

