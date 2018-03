BRIEF-ReWalk Robotics Announces $20 Mln Strategic Investment From Timwell Corp Ltd

March 8 (Reuters) - ReWalk Robotics Ltd:

* REWALK ROBOTICS ANNOUNCES $20 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TIMWELL CORPORATION LIMITED

* REWALK ROBOTICS LTD - REWALK AND TIMWELL TO FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DEVELOP, MANUFACTURE AND MARKET REWALK PRODUCTS IN CHINA

* REWALK ROBOTICS LTD - TO RECEIVE $20 MILLION FROM TIMWELL IN EXCHANGE FOR 16 MILLION OF REWALK ORDINARY SHARES

* REWALK ROBOTICS - TIMWELL TO MAKE INVESTMENT IN 3 TRANCHES, WILL ADD ONE MEMBER TO REWALK'S BOARD UPON CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE