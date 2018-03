March 8 (Reuters) - Rewalk Robotics Ltd:

* REWALK ROBOTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $‍0.25​

* REWALK ROBOTICS - ‍2018 PRIORITIES INCLUDE ADVANCING RESTORE FOR STROKE PATIENTS BY CLINICAL STUDIES WITH TARGETED LAUNCH IN H1 2019​