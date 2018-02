Feb 12 (Reuters) - REWORLD MEDIA SA:

* PARTIAL CONVERSION OF BOND ISSUE ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2015 AND FREE ALLOCATION OF SHARES‍​

* DEC. 2015 BOND ISSUE WAS PARTIALLY CONVERTED INTO SHARES BY INVESTORS HOLDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* DEC. 2015 BOND ISSUE WAS PARTIALLY CONVERTED INTO SHARES BY INVESTORS HOLDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* HAS THUS ISSUED 540,540 NEW SHARES IMMEDIATELY ASSIMILABLE TO EXISTING SHARES