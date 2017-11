Nov 22 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp:

* Rex Energy Corp says ‍on Nov 16 co received letter from Nasdaq stating that co was not in compliance with continued listing requirements - SEC filing

* Rex Energy Corp - ‍notice has no immediate effect on listing or trading of company’s common stock​

* Rex Energy - currently evaluating options to regain compliance with listing requirements & intends to provide Nasdaq with plan before Jan 2, 2018​