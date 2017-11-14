FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rex Energy Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.00
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 14, 2017 / 9:15 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Rex Energy Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp:

* Rex Energy Corp - ‍production volumes from Q3 of 2017 were 182.0 mmcfe/d, including 38% from liquids​

* Rex Energy Corp - ‍maintaining its full-year 2017 guidance​

* Rex Energy Corp - ‍Q4 2017 production expected to increase 10% sequentially, at midpoint of guidance​

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.00

* Rex Energy Corp qtrly ‍basic loss per share $4.76

* Rex Energy Corp - qtrly ‍total operating revenue $48.0 million versus $34.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.10, revenue view $46.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.