Feb 6 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp:

* REX ENERGY CORP - Q4 PRODUCTION WAS 205.3 MMCFE/D, CONSISTING OF 123.4 MMCF/D OF NATURAL GAS, 13.0 MBOE/D OF NGLS, 0.7 MBOE/D OF CONDENSATE

* REX ENERGY CORP - Q4 PRODUCTION AT HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: