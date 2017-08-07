FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 7, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Rexahn Pharma - ‍Expects its cash, investments as of june 30, will be sufficient to fund cash flow requirements for current activities into late 2018​

* Rexahn Pharma - ‍Cash and investments totaled approximately $26.8 million as of June 30, 2017, compared to approximately $20.3 million as of December 31, 2016​

* Rexahn Pharma - ‍During H2 2017, plan to initiate additional clinical studies with RX-3117 in combination with Abraxane Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.