BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Rexahn Pharma - ‍Expects its cash, investments as of june 30, will be sufficient to fund cash flow requirements for current activities into late 2018​

* Rexahn Pharma - ‍Cash and investments totaled approximately $26.8 million as of June 30, 2017, compared to approximately $20.3 million as of December 31, 2016​

* Rexahn Pharma - ‍During H2 2017, plan to initiate additional clinical studies with RX-3117 in combination with Abraxane