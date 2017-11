Nov 6 (Reuters) - Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

* Rexford Industrial announces pricing of preferred stock offering

* Rexford Industrial Realty - ‍pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3 million shares of 5.875% series b cumulative redeemable preferred stock​

* Rexford Industrial Realty- ‍pricing offering for proceeds of about $75 million before deducting underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses​