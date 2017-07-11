FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rexford Industrial Realty, on July 5, co through operating partnership, Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P entered into agreement to acquire industrial park
#Bonds News
July 11, 2017 / 8:33 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Rexford Industrial Realty, on July 5, co through operating partnership, Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P entered into agreement to acquire industrial park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Rexford Industrial Realty Inc:

* Rexford Industrial Realty - on July 5, co through operating partnership, Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P entered into agreement to acquire an industrial park

* Rexford Industrial Realty - expects to fund deal through combination of available cash on hand, by drawing on co's unsecured revolving credit facility

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of industrial park is $210.5 million, exclusive of closing costs

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - company made a deposit of $6.0 million upon entering into agreement - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2tFAO86) Further company coverage:

