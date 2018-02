Feb 9 (Reuters) - Rexlot Holdings Ltd:

* CONVERSION PRICE OF 2017 BONDS WILL BE ADJUSTED FROM HK$0.56 PER SHARE TO HK$0.52 PER SHARE

* CONVERSION PRICE OF 2019 BONDS WILL BE ADJUSTED FROM HK$1.37 PER SHARE TO HK$1.29 PER SHARE