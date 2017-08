July 10 (Reuters) - REYSAS TASIMACILIK:

* SELLS LAND IN KOCAELI FOR 11.9 MILLION LIRA TO UNIT REYSAS REIT

* REYSAS REIT PLANS TO BUILD ON THE LAND A LOGISTICS WAREHOUSE OF APPROXIMATELY 13,000 SQUARE METERS FOR OUR EXISTING AND NEW CUSTOMERS