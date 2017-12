Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cornerstone Ondemand Inc:

* RGM CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.28 PERCENT STAKE IN CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC AS OF NOV. 30, 2017 - SEC FILING‍​

* RGM CAPITAL INITIATED DIALOGUE WITH CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND REGARDING STRATEGIC, OPERATING MARGIN-ENHANCING OPPORTUNITIES FOR CO‍​ Source: (bit.ly/2jh0RNj) Further company coverage: