BRIEF-RGS Energy Says Iroquois Master Fund Will Vote To Support Current Directors

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Real Goods Solar Inc:

* RGS ENERGY ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH IROQUOIS CAPITAL

* RGS ENERGY - ‍REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH IROQUOIS MASTER FUND LTD, CERTAIN AFFILIATES

* RGS ENERGY - AS PART OF AGREEMENT, AT CO‘S 2017 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, IROQUOIS WILL VOTE ALL OF ITS SHARES TO SUPPORT CURRENT DIRECTORS

* RGS ENERGY - ‍PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, IROQUOIS AGREED TO CEASE SOLICITING PROXIES IN OPPOSITION TO, AND SUPPORT, CO‘S PROPOSALS FOR 2017 ANNUAL MEETING​

* RGS ENERGY - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, IROQUOIS HAS AGREED TO ABIDE BY CERTAIN STANDSTILL PROVISIONS THAT PREVENT IT, AMONG OTHER THINGS

* RGS ENERGY - ISSUING 600,000 SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK TO IROQUOIS AS REIMBURSEMENT & COSTS INCURRED IN RELATION TO 2017 ANNUAL MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: