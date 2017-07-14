BRIEF-RH announces completion of $700 mln share repurchase program

July 14 (Reuters) - Rh
* Rh announces completion of $700 million share repurchase program
* Rh - company confirms prior q2 guidance
* Rh - post reduction in number of shares outstanding from share repurchase, q2 adjusted diluted earnings/share is expected to be in range of $0.43 to $0.50
* Rh - expect to generate significant free cash flow during remainder of fiscal 2017
* Rh - company expects to repay in full second lien term loan prior to end of fiscal 2017
* Q2 revenue view $604.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S