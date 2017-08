Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* RH recalls about 9,400 furniture due to injury, laceration hazards

* ‍RH has received 29 reports of metal trim detaching from furniture, resulting in three puncture wounds and one abrasion​