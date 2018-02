Feb 27 (Reuters) - Rhb Bank Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE ‍2.70​ BILLION RGT

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 460.1 MILLION RGT

* YEAR-AGO QTRLY REVENUE 2.56 BILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 261.2 MILLION RGT ‍​

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 892.2 MILLION RGT VERSUS 860.6 MILLION RGT

* PROPOSED FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 10.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, 2017