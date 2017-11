Nov 3 (Reuters) - RHEINMETALL AG:

* TO SUPPLY THE BUNDESWEHR WITH DM98 PRACTICE AMMUNITION FOR LEOPARD 2 MB‍​

* GERMAN ARMY’S FIRST-EVER ORDER OF NEW FULL-CALIBRE 120MM PRACTICE AMMUNITION, WHICH IT REFERS TO AS DM98

* EXPECTS TO RECEIVE AN ORDER FOR A FURTHER 3,200 CARTRIDGES AT THE BEGINNING OF 2018‍​

* ENTIRE ORDER VALUE FOR THE INITIAL REQUIREMENT TOTALS €24.7 MILLION