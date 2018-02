Feb 23 (Reuters) - RHOEN KLINIKUM AG:

* FY NET PROFIT 36.7 MILLION EUR

* FY REVENUE 1.21 BILLION EUR

* FY CORPORATE REVENUES STOOD AT EURO 1.21 BILLION

* FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 WE EXPECT REVENUES IN AMOUNT OF EURO 1.24 BILLION PLUS/MINUS 5 PERCENT

* ‍FY EBITDA STANDS AT EURO 97.8 MILLION​

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS A MUCH HIGHER AMOUNT FOR EBITDA OF BETWEEN EURO 117.5 MILLION AND EURO 127.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)