Nov 15 (Reuters) - RHT Health Trust:

* Trustee-manager entered into term sheet with Fortis for proposed disposal of entire asset portfolio of RHT Health Trust ​

* Aggregate consideration for proposed disposal is INR 46,500 million​

* Deal for disposal of all of co’s Indian subsidiaries & its 49.0% interest in Fortis Hospotel and entire asset portfolio of RHT​

* Consideration would be fully satisfied in cash​