June 29 (Reuters) - RHT Health Trust:

* Fortis Global Healthcare Infrastructure entered into facility agreements to refinance an existing loan facility

* Unit entered facility agreements with Siemens Bank GMBH and United Overseas Bank Limited for debt financing of S$27.5 million each

* Unit enters facility agreement with Siemens Bank GMBH, Singapore branch for debt financing of S$27.5 million